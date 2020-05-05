A viral video shows Kehinde Afolabi slapping Adeyemi Ogunyemi, at Eruwa Police Division in Nigeria’s Oyo State.

Reports say the woman angrily slapped the senior police officer 13 times and bit two others for trying to enforce the lockdown directive aimed at fighting the spread of coronavirus.

He had led a team of police officers to enforce the Coronavirus lockdown at Gbolagunte, Okeola area of Eruwa, Ibarapa, Oyo State on May 1, 2020, when Kehinde Afolabi attacked him.

Weirdly, instead of defending himself, the officer remained calm and continue to receive the slaps and even stopped attempts by fellow officers to free him from the woman’s grip.

He was reported as saying the abnormal calmness was a strategy he adopted to avoid an escalation of the situation.

The incident got to the attention of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu who commended ASP Ogunyemi profusely for what he described as uncommon restraint and professionalism in the face of the unprovoked attack.

A statement released by the Nigeria police force to condemn the incident described it as a classic example of unprovoked, unwarranted, and unnecessary attacks faced by police officers in the course of performing their legitimate duties.

The IGP, therefore, warned that this trend of attacks on police officers will no longer be tolerated by the Force.

Watch the video below: