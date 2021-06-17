RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Angry residents beat suspected robber to death in JIgawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police in Jigawa on Thursday confirmed that some angry residents beat a 40-year-old suspected robber, Hassan Sale, to death in the state.

Spokesman of the command, ASP Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse.

Adam said that the incident occurred at the Chandan village in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area (LGA), when the suspect attempted to break into a provision store on Sunday.

He said: ”the deceased was caught red-handed by the owner of the shop, who raised an alarm that attracted the residents to the scene.

“On June 13, at about 10.30a.m. information reached us that one Hassan sale, aged 40, who resides in Kyaurawa village went to Chandan village in Birnin Kudu LGA and started breaking a provision shop belonging to one Garba Sama’ila.

”The suspect was beaten to a state of coma and was rushed to the Birnin Kudu General Hospital for medical attention but died while receiving treatment on June 14,’’ Adam said.

He said that investigation was ongoing to trace and arrest those responsible for the act.

