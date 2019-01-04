On December 31, 2018, the minister who is of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry lists out 18 prophecies during a sermon and has refused to apologize for any of them.

Prior to an attack on his assembly on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, the youths reportedly requested him to render an apology for his statement but he offered none.

This is according to the BBC News who confirms massive wreckage of the church's possessions. Including a billboard of Rev Owusu-Bempah.

A video of the invasion was reportedly broadcasted live on Facebook by the arsonists.

A pardon for the man of God

Following the incident, the church under attack encouraged its members to gather strength and pray in its defence.

When the angry youths visited the Glorious Word and Power Ministry on Wednesday, important valuables such as an organ, windows and chairs suffered damage.

To address the tension, Imam Sharabutu asks for forgiveness on behalf of the embattled reverend. The Islamic cleric earlier condemned the attack on the church whose pastor is described in the report by BBC, as "one of the most charismatic church leaders in Ghana."

In Nigeria, prophecies are quite tricky for pastors. For example, in December 2016, a Lagos-based pastor, Olagorioye Faleyimu prophesies that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele will not give birth until she performs a special prayer.

It was part of the Faleyimu's prediction for the coming year but two seasons after Akindele is the mother of twins.