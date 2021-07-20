RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

A group of angry mobs on Monday evening meted out jungle justice on three suspected motorcycle thieves in Ayobo area of Lagos.

Angry mob set ablaze 3 suspected motorcycle thieves in Lagos. [NAN]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three suspects, who allegedly stole two brand new motorcycles at Olorunsola, Ayobo, Ipaja, Lagos were set ablaze after lynching them.

According to an eyewitness who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the suspects took to their heels after allegedly stealing the motorcycles.

“Some commercial motorcyclists ran after the suspected thieves and caught up with them along Koloba Road, off Alaja Road, Ayobo, Ipaja, Lagos.

“Two were initially caught and were instantly lynched to death, while the other one scampered for safety.

“He was later caught in one of the streets in Alaja and wheeled down to join the other two before they were set on fire.

“The thieves also injured some people while they tried to escape.

“Those who were injured have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention,” the witness said.

The police have been drafted to the scene of the incident.

