Angry mob set ablaze 3 suspected motorcycle thieves in Lagos

According to an eyewitness who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the suspects took to their heels after allegedly stealing the motorcycles.

“Some commercial motorcyclists ran after the suspected thieves and caught up with them along Koloba Road, off Alaja Road, Ayobo, Ipaja, Lagos.

“Two were initially caught and were instantly lynched to death, while the other one scampered for safety.

“He was later caught in one of the streets in Alaja and wheeled down to join the other two before they were set on fire.

“The thieves also injured some people while they tried to escape.

“Those who were injured have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention,” the witness said.