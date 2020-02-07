Angry feminist tears out part of the Bible asking women to be submissive, uses it to smoke wee

In some disturbing photos she shared on Twitter, the woman identified only as @Black_alien_ placed a heap of dried leaves believed to be cannabis in middle of an open Bible displaying the book of Leviticus.

Another photo shows her holding the torn-out leave of the Bible while the other also shows her holding the paper rolled up, suggesting she used it to wrap up the wee.

“Trust me to be petty and tear out the part that says “wives submit... blah blah blah”” she captioned one of the photos.

Several verses of the Bible talk about how wives should be submissive to their husbands’ while urging men to love their wives. But some contemporary feminists disagree.

While gender equality is a global campaign to alleviate the suppression of women and allow them to rub shoulders with their men counterparts, some feminists seem to be taking the campaign to radical levels.