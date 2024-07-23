Angry father machetes 14-year-old son on head, sentenced with no option of fine

The convict, whose house address was not provided, was arraigned on a two-count charge of physical assault and intimidation, to which he pleaded guilty.

The Magistrate, Adeniji Akiode, who summarily tried and found Ogunleye guilty of the charges, sentenced him to three years imprisonment without an option of fine. Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Ejezie Cynthia, told the court that the convict committed the offences sometime in 2022 at Owode, Ota.

Ejezie said that Kazeem physically assaulted his 14-year-old son with a matchet on his head and his finger, which caused him permanent injury. He further told the court that the convict also intimidated and abandoned his other 12-year-old son.