Angry Donald Trump threatens to shut down Twitter

The controversial president is notorious for taking to Twitter to disseminate information but has for the past few days been unhappy at the platform.

His threat comes a day after Twitter Inc. added a warning to some of his tweets for the first time, prompting readers to fact check the president’s claims.

Trump who wasn’t enthused about the doubt cast on his claims said on Wednesday that Republicans felt social media companies were trying to silence conservative voices.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservative voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down before we can ever allow this to happen,” Trump wrote on the same Twitter he accused of bias, adding: “Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”

His threat has triggered an ongoing mixed reaction among users of the platform.