Óscar Ramírez is captured in photos that made news headlines recently.

Reports say he had promised to ensure that series of public projects for the city of Frontera Comalapa in the state of Chiapas get improved for the residents of Southern Mexico but failed to honour those promises.

According to Elite Readers, improvement to the water system was among other promised he made to the constituents for which reason they elected him.

During a meeting with representatives from the town’s communities, the mayor was questioned about the poor state of the water system after he unveiled a water tank.

The residents alleged that the tank was broken down and had just been patched up using cement.

News reports quote a resident as saying that the mayor “promised us that it would be a decent work for the people of Comalapa, but it was all a sham because the water system does well.”

“It is a long-standing problem that must be dealt with properly and to be a priority in this [term] because he came to see us at our houses and promised and now, he does not want to comply,” the resident added.

The residents who got angry reportedly forced the mayor during the meeting to stand beside a tree and tied him with his hands behind his back.

The said incident was captured in a photo that went viral but Mayor Ramírez has denied the claim that he was tied to the tree.