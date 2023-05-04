The sports category has moved to a new website.

Anambra residents set robbery suspect ablaze

Damilare Famuyiwa

The residents set ablaze one of the armed robbers that invaded a community to rob and kidnap.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, when the deceased and his gang members invaded a house in the community.

While the assailants made away with valuables, they were also said to have kidnapped a female occupant of the house.

Luck, however, ran out on them as they were heading back to their hideout when the residents of a neighbouring community along St. Monica College, Ogbunike Road in the Oyi Local Government Area mobilised and intercepted them.

The residents were able to apprehend one of the suspects, whom they immediately set ablaze. They as well rescued the kidnapped victim.

Confirming the incident, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said the operatives in the area were alerted, but before they arrived at the scene, one of the two arrested suspects had already been set ablaze.

His words: “In the early hours of May 3, 2023, police operatives attached to Ogbunike Division, while responding to a distress call along St. Monica College Road, Ogbunike, arrested one Jamui Emiron, 22, and recovered one already damaged yellow Mitsubishi L300 bus with number plate Anambra UKP 729 A.

“The suspect was among a gang of armed robbers that attacked and robbed occupants of a residential house in Ezi-Ogidi, abducted a female victim and was en route to their den before policemen were alerted.

“Members of the neighbourhood had already supported the police by blocking the exit points within the area, intercepting the vehicle and apprehending two of the gang members, while others escaped.

“Unfortunately, upon the arrival of the police operatives, one of the suspects has already been set ablaze by the mob, and the criminals’ operational vehicle damaged. The operatives rescued the victim and arrested the second suspect and also impounded the vehicle.”

Speaking further, Ikenga added that the rescued kidnapped victim was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he’s receiving treatment, while one of the suspects, who was arrested, was helping the police with the investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.






