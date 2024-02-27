ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra police arrest 4 suspects over murder of community leader

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police operatives and members of the vigilante group worked together to apprehend the suspects.

Anambra police arrest 4 suspects over murder of community leader [Guardian]

Onyima was murdered in his home on February 23, by some masked assailants. DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the command Spokesperson, said on Tuesday in Awka that police operatives in Ogidi and members of the Umuoji vigilante group worked together to apprehend the suspects.

He added that the mobile phone and ATM card of the deceased were recovered from the suspects. Ikenga said the command was on the trail of four of their accomplices and had deployed its homicide team to apprehend them and unravel the motive behind the gruesome crime.

News Agency Of Nigeria

