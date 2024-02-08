ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra government rescue 6 pregnant girls from baby factory

Damilare Famuyiwa

Having rescued the pregnant teenage girls from the baby factory, five suspects were arrested and would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

The girls deliver the babies, and the operator of the facility would sell them [Punch]
Anambra Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, who made this disclosure said the baby factory was known as "Mother and Child Hospital and Maternity," and was located on a road along the Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State Capital.

Obidike added that Anambra State’s Health Facility, Accreditation and Monitoring Unit arrived at the facility for its routine inspection when it made the discovery.

According to the commissioner, the medical attendants working in the facility locked up the place and ran away after they requested to see the doctor on duty to find out why the facility was not registered with the state government.

He said, “Security operatives including OCHA-Brigade, civil defence corps and the police later assisted the monitoring team in gaining access into the facility.

“When we gained access to the facility, what we saw was shocking. We discovered six underage pregnant girls, between ages 14, 15, 16, 17 and 21 years, allegedly camped against their wishes.

“We interviewed these girls and they told us that they were being camped by one self-acclaimed doctor, who they identified as Odili Ossai, from Delta State, now at large.

“They said when they deliver the babies, the operator of the facility, would sell them.

“Five persons have been arrested in connection with the ‘factory’ and the police will carry out further investigation.”

He urged residents to report any illegal activity, malpractices or concerns related to healthcare services in the state.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

