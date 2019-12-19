Properties worth millions of naira, were on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, razed to ashes as fire engulfed a two-storey building in Abagana, Njikoka local government area of Anambra.

The Nation reports that the razed building which belongs to late Chief Sir Joe Nwankwu of Orofia village, went up in flames around 6:00 pm yesterday.

Haruna Mohammed, the police spokesperson in the state who confirmed the incident, stated that no loss of life or casualty was recorded in the inferno.

He said, “On Wednesday, at about 6:pm, there was a fire outbreak at the residence of late Chief Sir Joe Nwankwu of Orofia village Abagana in Njikoka LGA of Anambra State.

“Following the distress call, Police patrol team led by DPO Abagana CSP Prince Ezejiofor rushed to the scene and alerted the fire service who responded promptly and put off the fire.

“The area was cordoned off by the Police to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot.

“Cause of fire is yet unknown and property worth millions of naira were destroyed.”

According to Mohammed, the incident is under investigation to ascertain what happened.

Corroborating with the PPRO, the Chief Fire fighter in the state, Martin Agbili said fire trucks and firefighters were quickly deployed to the scene to put out the fire.

“The Nigeria Police especially the Abagana Police Command were so helpful during the fire incident. The general public were also very helpful during the fire fighting,” he added.

At the time of filing this report, the cause of the incident could not be ascertained.