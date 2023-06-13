ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Anambra father locks up tied-up teen stepdaughter without food for 1 month

News Agency Of Nigeria

The girl sustained a lot of injury in all parts of her body and as a result was billed for emergency surgery in the head.

The accused father is in police custody (image used for illustration) [AFP]
The accused father is in police custody (image used for illustration) [AFP]

Recommended articles

Ify Obinabo, Commissioner for the Ministry, told journalists on Tuesday in Awka that the girl, who hailed from Nise in Awka South Local Government Area is a step-daughter of the suspect.

Obinabo said she took the girl to Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, for medical diagnosis and treatment.

According to her, some indigenes of Nise area gave a tip-off to the ministry that one Sunday Ezeh, a traditionalist, allegedly maltreated and locked up his stepdaughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Due to the sensitivity of the case, the ministry collaborated with the local vigilante to rescue the girl and apprehending the accused before handing him over to the police.

"The girl sustained a lot of injury in all parts of her body and as a result was billed for emergency surgery in the head.

"The surgery was successful and she is recuperating at the paediatrics ward of the teaching hospital," she said.

The commissioner said that the state had zero tolerance for any form of crime or abuse against children, adding that offenders would be made to face the wrath of the law.

She said that the case had been transferred to the Anambra State Police Criminal Investigative Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narrating her ordeal, the 17-year-old girl said that her step father tied her hands and feet and locked her up in a room for one month without food.

"I cannot remember what I did wrong but my father told me I messed up the compound with my poo and that beating me and locking me up without food was my punishment.

"He used a bamboo plank to hit me on the head which was why I had head injury. People around saw the way he was beating me and came to my rescue," she said.

Meanwhile, Ezeh, the accused, said he was only punishing his daughter for her disobedience and for desecrating his compound with poo. According to him, such acts were against his traditional belief and practice.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu calls for unity, progress as 10th NASS leadership takes office

Tinubu calls for unity, progress as 10th NASS leadership takes office

Akpabio outlines legislative agenda

Akpabio outlines legislative agenda

New House of Reps speaker Abbas vows to work for Nigerians

New House of Reps speaker Abbas vows to work for Nigerians

'We'll hit the ground running,' Governor Nwifuru vows that he means business

'We'll hit the ground running,' Governor Nwifuru vows that he means business

Gunmen kill 21, including cleric, in Plateau state

Gunmen kill 21, including cleric, in Plateau state

Peter Obi tenders more documents in evidence against Tinubu

Peter Obi tenders more documents in evidence against Tinubu

LP-dominated Enugu House of Assembly elects PDP lawmaker as speaker

LP-dominated Enugu House of Assembly elects PDP lawmaker as speaker

Peter Obi congratulates Hilda Baci on Guinness World Record

Peter Obi congratulates Hilda Baci on Guinness World Record

Akpabio visits Wike after becoming Senate president

Akpabio visits Wike after becoming Senate president

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Husband shoots wife during an argument in Edo

Husband shoots wife during argument in Edo

Pastor sentenced to death for killing choir mistress

Court sentences pastor to d*ath for k*lling choir mistress in Rivers

Inuaghata, Osaretin and family (image0 - 2023-06-12T131131318)

Father places bounty on son-in-law who k*lled his pregnant daughter

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door