Anambra estate developers debunk sexual harassment allegation by 'female employee'

The acting chairman of the association in the state, Nwafor Chisom Martin, while addressing journalists in Awka on Monday, June 10, 2024, urged Nigerians to disregard the claim, saying it is a plot to create misunderstanding between their clients, the state government, and the public.

The association’s reaction followed a video circulating online, where an alleged employee of an estate agency claimed that about 95% of Anambra estate developers have had sex with her severally and her attempt to stop the act has led to her job loss.

In his response, Martin said the allegation is a big slap to the industry in Anambra State and beyond.

According to him, the lady promoted indiscipline in the social media space because she couldn’t even prove the company she was working under as the realtors all denied ever working with her.

“This is an act of encouraging young female realtors to get involved in prostitution via the industry.

“The allegation is a big fallacy, it is a devilish plot to tarnish the image of the Industry which happens to be one of the biggest sectors in Nigeria’s economy and in Anambra State especially.

“We are debunking these lies from the pit of hell. It is impossible for the kind of personalities like us to engage in sex play with our female employees or realtors.

“How can she claim that she slept with 95% of Estate Chief Executive Officers, Clients, and Managing Directors to be able to sell properties?

“We as an association do not know her or recognize her as a realtor in any of our companies, nor have we engaged her in any real business transaction.

We don’t know her and the allegation of sleeping with us, MDs and our clients for real estate transactions in Anambra State is completely false and should be disregarded.

“This association respects women and we never treated them as sex tools for any reason or any business transactions as been speculated online.

Martin maintained that the real estate industry in Anambra is currently the highest employer of labour in the state with thousands of direct and indirect employees.

He said most of the industry employees are students who sponsor their education and other welfare through the proceeds they made from the real estate business.

“As a respectful industry with great regard to the rule of law and for the sake of our business which is greatly affected by this allegation and the content, we shall follow every legal means necessary to ratify the situation and equally protect the image of many hardworking ladies and individuals working in the real estate in general,” he added.