News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the last traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Wilfred Okafor, Igwe Ozuruoha I of Orsumoghu, ruled for eight years before his death in 1985.

The newly-elected monarch, Igwe Mbanefo, a pharmacist and industrialist, was unanimously elected by 90 delegates from the nine villages that make up the community.

Speaking shortly after his installation, Mbanefo expressed delight that the community found him worthy to shoulder their people’s responsibility which he said he never lobbied for.

The traditional ruler further expressed joy that in spite of the rancour among villagers, no life was lost to the kingship tussle.

“It was fate that brought me this far and made me traditional ruler,” he said.

The monarch pledged to lead and serve his people without fear or favour, and also discharge his duties without consideration of his personal gains.

He further promised to leverage on the developmental strides of prominent indigenes in the areas of agriculture, educational trust funds, youth reorientation and empowerment as well as boost commercial activities for women for the overall development of the community.

Earlier, the President-General of the community, Mr Chika Muomaife, explained that the community had been without a ruler for many years, following the disagreement over hereditary system of succession by the various villages.

“Around 1975 to 1976, more than 80 per cent of Orsumoghu people came together and said they would no longer accept the hereditary system and that they wanted a rotational type of igweship.

“The zone that had been producing the Igwes, rejected the proposal by the town which lingered until 2015 when I was elected the President-General.

Igwe Elochukwu Mbanefo, the new traditional ruler of Orsumoghu kingdom in Anambra (seated) taking oath of office during his installation in Orsumoghu, Ihiala Local Government Area on Tuesday. [NAN]

“But because I am from the village that had produced traditional rulers, I made the promise that the town will come up with a new constitution which will enshrine a rotational system of igweship.

“This promise has been fulfilled today with the election and installation of a ruler from another village,” Muomaife said.

He said the installation of the new ruler would enable the community to receive its benefits from the state government.

According to him, the community has lost out in many developmental programmes for the benefit of traditional rulers and community which the state government designed for traditional rulers to man.

The president-general expressed optimism that with the installation of a traditional ruler, the community will now benefit from such programmes.

In an interview, the traditional Prime Minister of the community, Mr Emeka Okoye, said the election of the monarch marked a new era and had ushered in peace and progress of the community.

“The unanimous support which the traditional ruler received from the delegates from nine villages shows the oneness which the community will begin to enjoy,” Okoye added.

He tasked the monarch to keep the people united and project the community in good light.

In his remarks, the oldest man in the community, Chief Obiegbunam Ozuba, while expressing delight at the election of the monarch, also expressed satisfaction with the turnout of the election.

“I am delighted that after many years, Orsumoghu came together to elect a king which projects a new beginning and better future for the community after 35 years,” he said.