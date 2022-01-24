An inside look into NSSF's WeNaija Photo Contest’s Exhibition

This comes after a live auction of the top 20 images on Bonham’s website (@bonhams1793), a partner of the NSSF on the WENAIJA Photography contest, and a leading online auction vendor in the UK, with affiliations in major cities across the world.

According to the Chairman, Mr Tunde Folawiyo, “The photographs clearly show the post-pandemic reality and the true strength of Nigerians. The photos on display, here, are selected through public votes. This was more than a photography competition; it is a major awareness campaign to focus attention on how people are coping and living amid a global pandemic – the COVID-19 pandemic. These pictures, here, reflect the reality of people in these challenging times." He added.

Dr Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko, General Manager, NSSF, appreciated the skills of the contestants and the way they have brought to light the coping mechanisms of Nigerians to COVID-19. She also welcomed every Nigerian and friends of Nigeria to acquire one of these unique photographs which capture significant moments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. As in doing so they’ll not only be relieving significant moments in the fight against COVID-19 but will also be empowering and upskilling Nigerian youths.

Cash prizes were also awarded to the top three entries of the contest. The winner, Michael Ogbochukwu, went home with N500,000 for his photo, titled, ‘The Abnormal Normal’. Second and third place winners, Joshua Eragbie and Onoseizame Dele-Damisa, got N300,000 and N200,000, respectively, for their photos, titled, ‘Nigeria In COVID-19’ and ‘Isolated.’

