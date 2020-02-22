This is not a jab! It is a wake-up call because we are playing o. We are playing too much and we need to stay woke.

We just stumbled on a video by show host Ariyike, in a tell-it-all session. Amazingly, she said you can get real time report of your data and airtime balance, available bonuses including prepaid and post-paid plans.

It is like a DIY App, where you don’t need to start browsing for appropriate codes, using valuable time to speak to a customer care agent when the issue is not that serious.

Inside gist, you can even chat with a customer agent on the app and log complaints. Why call and wait when you can chat on-the-go. Where are my Awoof people? You can even send free SMS.

All these complaints about 7.5% VAT, come and use free SMS now, you will not listen. This is Nigeria o! No time to waste time. Simply take charge!

An app that turns things up for you everyday 1

As they say, save the best for the last and we definitely did. As the influencer was giving the gist, sharply, we grabbed our phones to see things for ourselves.

The app is MyMTNApp. Guys, you can take this to the bank! The app truly works. My favourite is the ‘Crack the Egg’ feature for free gifts. As an Awoof member for life, we kept cracking eggs o.

There are other hot deals on this amazing App that you will not get access to via advertisements.

On Valentine’s Day, you better gift that favourite person and tell them to do the same. See ehn! if you don’t know, you don’t know.

Awon MTN users, it is time to let the MTNApp work for you and serve you well!

