Amstel Malta Ultra to sponsor maiden edition of FESTAC half marathon

According to Vice-Chairman Lagos State Athletics Association, Yusuf Alli, the marathon will also be used as a benchmark to select athletes for the Lagos City Marathon.

Speaking of their support for the race at the just concluded press conference, Senior Brand Manager Amstel Malta, Aminah Jagun, said, “We are indeed honoured to be able to pledge our support for the FESTAC half marathon. At Amstel Malta, we understand the unifying power of sports as well as the role it plays in promoting a healthy lifestyle.

"This is why we are always at the forefront, championing Nigerian athletes to victory while providing support for homegrown sporting activities aimed at reviving Nigeria’s sports culture. We believe that the event will be a wholesome experience for the people of Lagos as well as the nation at large.”

The upcoming race is set to kick off at Festac Town and cover all Festac environs. The event is proposed to be an annual event that will be open to both national and international athletes. For more enquiries regarding the marathon, call 08174806465, 08023095615 or send a mail to festacmarathon@gmail.com.

Amstel Malta Ultra supports the active lifestyle of Nigerians and has now extended this support to resuscitate Nigeria’s sports culture through their sponsorship of sporting events across the country.