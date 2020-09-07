Amstel Malta reignites creativity among Nigerians with the #Addamsteltoit Food Photography Challenge

Many food lovers had Nigerians drooling over their devices in the two-week #AddAmsteltoit food photography challenge.

The idea was for followers to pair an Amstel Malta drink with any of their favorite meals in line with the theme for the week, take a picture of their platter, upload it to their Instagram pages and tag @AmstelMalta using the hashtag #Addamsteltoit.

For the first week, the theme was YOLO, an acronym for “You Only Live Once”. And as expected, the meals portrayed a sense of surplus enjoyment, giving off some serious “I-cannot-come-and-kill-myself”’ vibes.

It was particularly interesting to see celebrities like Dakore, Temisan, Pamilerin, Taooma, Mazi Ibe, Jidekene Achufusi, Chisom and Mawuli Gavor and others participate in the challenge.

Dakore’s YOLO combo was a yummy plate of coconut basmati rice with a side of kale salad and mouth-watering barbecue chicken which was, of course, paired with a chilled can of Amstel Malta. Jidekene, on the other hand, brought it home with a delectable plate of eba and egusi soup paired with - not one – but five cans of Amstel Malta.

The top three entries for the YOLO theme were; a simple but sophisticated bowl of bean fritters, popularly called “akara”, a plate of grilled chicken alongside a well-dressed vegetable salad and a plate of well-garnished rice with fried chicken, all paired with the signature Amstel malta drink. On the 27th of August, the “akara” entry prepared by Nnabuife Mediarix emerged the winner for the first week.

For the second week, the theme was “street chops”, which meant any local snack gotten from the roadside or in traffic and either wrapped in newspaper, eaten from a polythene bag or both. Through this theme, Roasted plantain, also called “boli” or “bole”, depending on which part of Nigeria you’re from, showcased the power of its versatility as two out of the top three entries were signature dishes of roasted plantain paired with groundnut. The third entry spiced things up a bit; with a platter of roasted plantain, fried potatoes, cowhide (pomo) and fried fish, all marinated in pepper sauce.

On September 2, Hartbebes Kitchen the chef behind the platter of roasted plantain, fried potatoes, cowhide (pomo) and fried fish, emerged the winner of the “street chops” category, and the winners from both weeks walked away with a grand prize of 40,000 naira each.

