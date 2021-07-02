Amotekun operatives arrest 400 cows in Ondo

Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the state Commander of the corps disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Akure the state capital on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Adeleye also revealed that the state government’s directive that all local government chairmen should set up a vigilante system has been yielding results, Punch reports.

The commander also added that the corps engaged the services of local hunters and vigilantes to patrol the forest.

He said, “We started from the state capital and combed all the black spots and made over 400 arrests before we headed to the local government areas and concentrated on the northern senatorial district ( of the state) where we embarked on 24 hours patrol.

“We engaged the services of local hunters and vigilantes to join our men and patrol the forest. Substantially, we were also able to drive out the bad guys in recent times. You will find out that most of the kidnap cases you get nowadays are at the border.

“We have put out searchlight and we have mapped out security strategies to checkmate the activities of those bad people. Ose local government area has boundaries with Edo and Kogi States and it offers an easy-access way out. But we are checking them.”