Amotekun kills 3, arrests 5 suspected armed robbers in Osun

Retired Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, the State Commander of the Corps, said this in a statement he personally signed in Osogbo on Tuesday.

“We had achieved this feat in a joint operation with the Nigerian Police and local hunters,” Adewinmbi said.

He said the corps had at about 3:00am on Monday, foiled an armed robbery attack on ‘Dangote Integrated Steel Rolling Mills’ in the metropolis and arrested five suspects.

“The Amotekun Anti-Cultism Squad received a distress call from the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the company, at 3.00a.m, that a group of armed robbers had invaded the company.

“Our operatives quickly moved to the scene of the incident together with the Police Anti-Cultism Squad and arrested the culprits.

”When the robbers cited our operatives they open fire on them but our team was able to capture them.

“The team returned fire and during the gun duel, five of the suspected armed robbers were arrested with bullets wounds, while three of them were neutralised,” he said.

Adewinmbi said those arrested are Adepoju Abdulateef, 18; Rasheed Hammed, 20; Liadi Afeez, 20; Wasiu Sodiq, 21; and Rabiu Lekan, 29. He said all the suspects hailed from Oke-Baale, Osogbo and that exhibits recovered from them included one single barrel gun with four expended shells, knives, electric cable cutters and one Itel Phone.

He said the corpses of the three suspected armed robbers had been deposited at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo.

“The five others arrested with gun shot injuries are presently receiving treatment at the hospital,” he stated.