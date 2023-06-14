ADVERTISEMENT
Amotekun arrests suspected notorious cultist in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adewinmbi said on interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a longtime member of the Eiye confraternity and also confessed to some nefarious activities carried out in Ilesa and its environs.

Amotekun corps members (The Africa Report)

Adewinmbi in a statement said the suspect, Taiwo Ogunsola, alias Taiwo Portable, was arrested Monday midnight after a complaint was lodged at the Amotekun Ilesa Area Command about his nefarious activities.

He said the suspect, who had been on the wanted list of the Osun Police Anti-Cultism Unit for a long time, was found in possession of a Dane gun and an axe at his residence when he was arrested.

“Operatives of Osun Amotekun Corps on Monday midnight arrested a young man, Taiwo Ogunsola, 29, alias Taiwo Portable, for cultism activities in the Olomilagbala area, Ilesa, Osun State.

“He was arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Amotekun Ilesa Area Command about him and his gang members’ activities in Ilesa.” he said.

He said the suspect had been handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.

The Amotekun commander thereafter commended residents of Ilesa for providing the corps with information that led to the arrest of the suspect.

He called on residents of the area to always provide useful information and intelligence to security agents, that would help to curb crimes and apprehend criminal suspects in the state

News Agency Of Nigeria

