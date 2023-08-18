ADVERTISEMENT
Amotekun arrests ex-convict who allegedly stole students’ phones in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander noted that when the suspect was being interrogated, he confessed to the crime.

According to the Commander, retired Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, the suspect was engaged as a security guard by a private secondary school in Ile-Ife, where he stole the mobile phones.

“In the month of June, some students of Crown Comprehensive College, Ile-Ife, who were writing examination, gave their phones to the suspect to keep for them as they were not allowed to take their phones into the examination hall.

“The suspect, after collecting all the phones, ran away from the school and went into hiding.

“The incident was reported to the Amotekun Corps and through intelligence gathering and investigation, we were able to arrest the suspect on Wednesday at Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area,” Adewinmbi said.

The commander said that when the suspect was being interrogated, he confessed to the crime. He added that the suspect had earlier served eight months jail term for phone theft. He said that the security guard had also been stealing people’s phones for a long time.

Adewinmbi said that seven SIM cards of different telecommunication networks, an Infinix phone with a SIM card, Tecno Pop 3 casing, Infinix Hot casing , Tecno Spark casing and one Automated Teller Machine card were recovered from the suspect.

He said that the suspect had been handed over to the police for more interrogation, investigation and prosecution.

