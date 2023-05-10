Amotekun arrests 26 suspected criminals in Ondo

The State Commandant of Amotekun, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, stated this on Wednesday while parading 26 criminals at the command’s headquarters in Akure.

He said that the 26 suspects, who had been constituting security risk and nuisance, were arrested in different parts of the state within the last one week.

Adeleye, who advised the public to be weary of impostors pretending to be mad persons, said among items recovered from one of the men at Igbara Oke in Ifedore LGA, included expensive phones.

He said that another suspect, who allegedly hacked his landlord to death in Idanre thereafter started acting insane.

“We have two cases and it’s becoming rampant, almost every week, but on searching these mad people, we found expensive phones.

“And we found out that majority of them only pretended to be mad in order to gather information in the particular area where they intend to operate.

“We have two of them, one from Idanre and one from Igbara Oke,” he said.

The commandant advised the general public to inform security agencies if they notice any unsual movement in or around their houses or environment.

“It is actually dangerous to accost a mad man, anything could happen, thereafter.

”The best thing is to give us timely information and we will contact relevant security organisations to assist in ensuring that they are brought to book.

“Also, the ministry of women affairs in the state is also collaborating with us on all these, especially if we have timely information,” he added.

Adeleye also said that a gang of kidnappers from Ogun state, who after collecting ransom thereafter kill their victims, were arrested with the support of the Amotekun corps in Ogun.

“Because the first part of that crime actually took place in Ogun State, So, we are set to handover the suspect who had been on the wanted list of Ogun State police to the police command of Ogun State any moment from now.

“Last week, we assisted the Federal Road Safety Corps in enforcing the abuse on registration number on vehicles and motorbikes, so, we are open to all agencies for such assistance.

“We have another syndicate of armed robbers that operate on the highways that were caught in the act.

”Some of them actually opened fire on our men on patrol while they were caught in the act of armed robbery. So, all of them totalling 26 had been profiled and in conjunction with the office of the public prosecution will soon be arraigned in court,” he said.

The Amotekun commander reassured the good people of Ondo State that that the corps would continue to work hard to ensure that the society was rid of criminal elements.