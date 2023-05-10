The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Amotekun arrests 26 suspected criminals in Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the 26 suspects, who had been constituting security risk and nuisance, were arrested in different parts of the state within the last one week.

Cross section of the suspects being paraded by Amotekun [NAN]
Cross section of the suspects being paraded by Amotekun [NAN]

Recommended articles

The State Commandant of Amotekun, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, stated this on Wednesday while parading 26 criminals at the command’s headquarters in Akure.

He said that the 26 suspects, who had been constituting security risk and nuisance, were arrested in different parts of the state within the last one week.

Adeleye, who advised the public to be weary of impostors pretending to be mad persons, said among items recovered from one of the men at Igbara Oke in Ifedore LGA, included expensive phones.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that another suspect, who allegedly hacked his landlord to death in Idanre thereafter started acting insane.

“We have two cases and it’s becoming rampant, almost every week, but on searching these mad people, we found expensive phones.

“And we found out that majority of them only pretended to be mad in order to gather information in the particular area where they intend to operate.

“We have two of them, one from Idanre and one from Igbara Oke,” he said.

The commandant advised the general public to inform security agencies if they notice any unsual movement in or around their houses or environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is actually dangerous to accost a mad man, anything could happen, thereafter.

”The best thing is to give us timely information and we will contact relevant security organisations to assist in ensuring that they are brought to book.

“Also, the ministry of women affairs in the state is also collaborating with us on all these, especially if we have timely information,” he added.

Adeleye also said that a gang of kidnappers from Ogun state, who after collecting ransom thereafter kill their victims, were arrested with the support of the Amotekun corps in Ogun.

“Because the first part of that crime actually took place in Ogun State, So, we are set to handover the suspect who had been on the wanted list of Ogun State police to the police command of Ogun State any moment from now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last week, we assisted the Federal Road Safety Corps in enforcing the abuse on registration number on vehicles and motorbikes, so, we are open to all agencies for such assistance.

“We have another syndicate of armed robbers that operate on the highways that were caught in the act.

”Some of them actually opened fire on our men on patrol while they were caught in the act of armed robbery. So, all of them totalling 26 had been profiled and in conjunction with the office of the public prosecution will soon be arraigned in court,” he said.

The Amotekun commander reassured the good people of Ondo State that that the corps would continue to work hard to ensure that the society was rid of criminal elements.

“Our message for the criminals is that there’s no hiding place for them in Ondo State,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBA wants to discipline suspended Adamawa REC, set to file petition

NBA wants to discipline suspended Adamawa REC, set to file petition

Obi, Labour Party ask for live telecast of tribunal proceedings against Tinubu

Obi, Labour Party ask for live telecast of tribunal proceedings against Tinubu

LP members drag Bayelsa Govt. to court, for not conducting LG election

LP members drag Bayelsa Govt. to court, for not conducting LG election

Missile alert sounds in Tel Aviv

Missile alert sounds in Tel Aviv

BREAKING: Court adjourns Obi’s petition against Tinubu to May 17

BREAKING: Court adjourns Obi’s petition against Tinubu to May 17

Tinubu jets out to Europe 19 days before May 29 inauguration

Tinubu jets out to Europe 19 days before May 29 inauguration

Betara, Wase, Doguwa others unite against APC zoning of 10th Reps Speaker

Betara, Wase, Doguwa others unite against APC zoning of 10th Reps Speaker

Court stops NBC from imposing fines on broadcast stations

Court stops NBC from imposing fines on broadcast stations

Prophet alarms alleged plot to plunge Nigeria into military rule

Prophet alarms alleged plot to plunge Nigeria into military rule

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Master Lotanna Azuokeke, 15, scored a total of 337 marks in the examination.

UTME candidate scores 99 in Mathematics

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

Nike remains the most popular sneaker brand for teenagers, according to the most recent Piper Sandler survey.Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Thieves steal 200 sneakers without knowing they’re all for the right foot

Single mother of 11 visually-impaired children speaks about caring for them

Single mother of 11 visually-impaired children speaks about her suffering [Video]