Amotekun arrest ex-convict attempting to kidnap 8-year-old girl in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Amotekun commander stated that the suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigation and admonished parents to be careful about the movement of their underage children and not allow them wander around without supervision.

Amotekun corps members (The Africa Report)
Amotekun corps members (The Africa Report)

Adewinmbi in a statement said that the suspect, a resident of Lawole Compound Iresi town, was arrested on Saturday at about 2:30p.m, after he was discovered by residents trying to forcefully drag the girl away.

The suspect tried to lure the girl with ₦50 who was sent on an errand by her mother, but later forcefully grabbed her and tried to take her away when the girl refused to collect the money from him.

“It was at the point of trying to drag the girl away that the girl raised alarm, attracting residents to what he was doing.

“Residents later chased after him, arrested him and called in Amotekun officers from Olorunda Local Government to take him away.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and added that he planned to use the girl for money ritual, if he had succeeded,” the commander said.

According to him, the suspect upon interrogation allegedly said had the girl collected the ₦50, “she would have disappeared and re-appeared at his herbalist’s place in Ejigbo, where the ritual is expected to take place”.

Adewinmbi added that the suspect said he had been convicted before for robbery but now works as a block molder.

The commander who said the suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigation, admonished parents to be careful about the movement of their underage children and not allow them wander around without supervision.

News Agency Of Nigeria

