Amotekun arrest ex-convict attempting to kidnap 8-year-old girl in Osun

The Osun Commander of Amotekun Corps, Retired Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, on Monday, August 7, 2023 said an ex-convict has been arrested while allegedly attempting to kidnap an 8-year-old girl.

Adewinmbi in a statement said that the suspect, a resident of Lawole Compound Iresi town, was arrested on Saturday at about 2:30p.m, after he was discovered by residents trying to forcefully drag the girl away.

“The suspect tried to lure the girl with ₦50 who was sent on an errand by her mother, but later forcefully grabbed her and tried to take her away when the girl refused to collect the money from him.

“It was at the point of trying to drag the girl away that the girl raised alarm, attracting residents to what he was doing.

“Residents later chased after him, arrested him and called in Amotekun officers from Olorunda Local Government to take him away.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and added that he planned to use the girl for money ritual, if he had succeeded,” the commander said.

According to him, the suspect upon interrogation allegedly said had the girl collected the ₦50, “she would have disappeared and re-appeared at his herbalist’s place in Ejigbo, where the ritual is expected to take place”.

Adewinmbi added that the suspect said he had been convicted before for robbery but now works as a block molder.

