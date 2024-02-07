ADVERTISEMENT
Amotekun apprehends 149 suspected criminals in Ondo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects were arrested with weapons on their way into the country with trucks.

The operatives found it suspicious that the 'hunters' concealed their weapons [Punch]
The operatives found it suspicious that the 'hunters' concealed their weapons [Punch]

The suspects, who were said to be coming from other parts of the country, were reportedly inside trucks coming into Ondo when they were nabbed at three local government areas of the state.

Speaking about the arrest in Akure, Ondo capital, the state Commander of the corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye said the suspects were apprehended at some black spots in the local government areas.

According to the commander, the suspects took along different weapons which were concealed inside their luggage kept in the trucks and they claimed to be hunters.

He said, “A couple of weeks ago, we started having a very heavy influx of strange people within our forest reserve areas and within the Ondo State territory. A majority of these people who claimed that they were coming into the state as hunters were arrested around the black spots where we have robbery operations and kidnapping in the local governments where they were nabbed.

“They surprisingly and carefully concealed and kept their weapons, bags of Indian hemps and cutlasses under their vehicles and they claimed that they were coming from the various parts of the country. The 149 suspects have been profiled, while some of them are still being questioned. The pertinent questions we are asking them is, "Why are they hiding their guns"?

“If they are genuine hunters, why not come out openly, but one begins to wonder why they would come from the extreme parts of the country to hunt in a village, in a forest they have never been to before in Ondo State.

“No doubt, as Nigerians, they have the right to go to anywhere in the country, but they do not have the right to go with weapons. As hunters, we had expected that they would have made consultations to find out their limitations. In the Ondo State Forestry Reserves, the government is very clear that if you are a hunter and wants to go into the forest, you have to register, so that government, the kings and the hunters will know that you are there.”

He appealed to the strangers to always consult with relevant agencies or traditional rulers of communities if they have any reason to do legitimate business in Ondo State, declaring that the government would no longer tolerate people without mission, entering into the forest areas of the state.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

