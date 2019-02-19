Amnesty International (AI) has called on the police to release of #ArewaMeToo campaigner Maryam Awaisu.

According to Punch, Awaisu was arrested by a team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers in Kaduna state and was later moved to their Abuja office.

She has been the leading voice in the #ArewaMeToo campaign currently trending on Twitter.

A peek through the stories from the #ArewaMeToo campaign reveals the ordeals of many young ladies in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Speaking on Awaisu‘s arrest, Osai Ojigho, AI’s Director in Nigeria, said: “Authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Maryam Aiwasu who has done nothing more than speaking up for women’s rights. Her arrest appears to be an attempt to intimidate and harass both her and other women supporting #ArewaMeToo – a movement seeking justice for victims of sexual violence in Nigeria.

“While arresting Maryam, the police attempted to gain access to her laptop and mobile phone by force; this is clearly an effort to access the sensitive evidence she and other human rights defenders have been gathering to seek justice for victims of sexual violence.

“Maryam and the other brave human rights defenders working with the #ArewaMeToo movement must not be silenced or punished for the vital work they do.

“For too long, Nigeria’s women have been facing various kinds of sexual violence that seldom receives proper attention from the country’s law enforcement agencies. It is unacceptable that women working on behalf of these victims are subjected to such arrest and intimidation, and we fear that these actions may prevent victims of sexual violence from pursuing justice," according to Bella Naija.

Notable Nigerians, including the co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign, Aisha Yesufu have also condemned Maryam Awaisu’s arrest.