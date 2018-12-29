American singer, Bobby Valentino storms Nigeria, set to thrill at "Style by Zenith" Fair

American singer-songwriter Bobby V has just arrived Nigeria and is set to take the stage at the highly anticipated "Style by Zenith" fair taking place at the Open Ground by Four Points Hotel, Oniru, Victoria Island on today, December 29 and Sunday, December 30 2018.

The first-class R&B singer and Soul Train Awards winner who is armed with a second-to-none stage presence and amazing vocals is super set to serenade and usher the "Style by Zenith" attendees into the blissful new year with a list of his Billboard No1 hits "Slow down" "Anonymous", "Tell me" and his recent single, "King in Me".

Speaking during his media rounds in Lagos on Friday, Bobby V told attendees of the fair to expect nothing but the best in grand style.

The two-day event would be a medley of Lifestyle activities including runway shows featuring leading local and international models that would be accessorized by top designers and beauticians in the industry.

It would also feature an exhibition of beauty and lifestyle products, accessories, food and confectionaries, entertainment for adults and children as well as performances by top Nigerian artistes among many other activities.

The "Style by Zenith" fair would also mark the unveiling of 'the Zenith model search', another collaboration between Fashion One and Zenith bank which promises to spice up the fashion world in 2019.

Follow the conversation on social media with #StylebyZenith

