American author, Kenyatta McKinnon set for book launch in Nigeria

The author who is excited about coming to Nigeria is a renowned law enforcement officer, consultant, safety advocate, entrepreneur and motivational speaker has over the years dedicated her life to improving communications between law enforcement professionals and communities across the globe.

With more than 20 years as a Sheriff in Fulton County, GA, the budding author gives insight on law enforcement in American communities, misconceptions, how to understand the community, and how to understand law enforcement; she also shares statistics that most are not aware of and gives her perspective on “Bridging The Gap,” and being the change that your community needs.

Kenyatta is the CEO of K McKinnon and Associates LLC, Hustle for God, National Women’s Safety Week and founder of KMI Inc USA.

An entrepreneur who gives back to the community, she has for years facilitated structured programs to mentor youths, teaches spiritual awareness, leadership skills and self-development and builds programs on the foundation of a host of community resources, relationship/partnerships with both local business owners, churches, NGOs and schools.