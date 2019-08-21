Students of Ambrose Alli University reportedly attacked members of the Academic Staff Union of the institution over the rumour that the lecturers are planning to embark on an industrial action.

The lecturers according to Punch were attacked on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, while holding a meeting on the campus.

While the meeting was ongoing, protesting students, who carried placards with such messages as “No more strike”, “We are tired of staying at home”, “We no go gree” disrupted the meeting to prevent them from taking decisions that could mean further strike action.

The students were said to have attacked the venue of the meeting and threw stones, broken bottles, blocks, forcing the lecturers to run.

Punch reported that some of the lecturers who sustained injuries were later rushed to a private clinic at Ekpoma town for treatment.

The students were said reported to have disrupted the meeting after news filtered to them that the lecturers were holding the Congress to call for strike action.

An anonymous student who spoke to Punch said they invaded the lecturers meeting to prevent them from calling for strike action.

Reacting to the incident, Chairman of ASUU-AAU chapter, Prof. Monday Igbafen, said the protesting students almost burnt them alive.

The ASUU Chairman said they were discussing issues about a court case against the Union when they were attacked, Punch reports.

“It was God that saved us. Security has collapsed inside the school. The Vice Chancellor cannot guarantee security.

“We are now crying to the State Government and the Council that our lives are in danger and lecture cannot hold in an unsecured environment.”

Also reacting to the incident, the Spokesman for the institution, Mr. Edward Aihevba, condemned the students’ action.

In a release Aihevba said, “University management received a report that some students violently disrupted a meeting of Academic staff around 1pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

“The management condemns the action of the students for whatever reasons and in whatever guise. The students have no right to disrupt any approved meeting.

“We appeal to academic staff to go about their duties in the assurances of peace and calmness in the University.”

Ambrose Alli University was established in 1981 by the then governor of Bendel State, Professor Ambrose Folorunsho.