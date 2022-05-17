RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

AMBON rally behind their own, demand #justicefordave

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The Association of Music Band Owners of Nigeria (AMBON) has expressed outrage at the cold-blooded killing of David Sunday, a sound engineer with Legacy Band in Lekki, Lagos on Thursday.

AMBON rally behind their own, demand #justicefordave
AMBON rally behind their own, demand #justicefordave

AMBON also joined well-meaning Nigerians to mount for justice for the late sound engineer as well as two other members of the band, Philips Balogun and Olatunji Francis who are critically injured. The association confirmed that the two injured members are “fighting for their lives in a coma at a hospital we cannot disclose”.

Recommended articles

In a terse statement signed by Akinloye ‘Shuga’ Tofowomo of (Shuga Band), National President, AMBON called for sweeping actions to be taken by law enforcement agents against the perpetrators. The association also lamented the rising cases of insecurity within the Lagos metropolis and its threat to nightlife business in general.

According to AMBON, “The murder of David bears direct impact on Lagos nightlife business and the safety of live bands professionals who are critical stakeholders in the growth of this subset of our creative economy.”

The association commiserated with the family of David Sunday comprising of his young wife and two infant children while promising them the full support of the body with plans to pay their last respect to their departed colleague.

AMBON which represents the interests of all performing live bands in Nigeria, said, further, “we commiserate with the bereaved family of our departed member and all stakeholders. We believe that the gruesome murder of David in the middle of one of the busiest roads within the Lekki metropolis could have been promptly averted under a system that works promptly and effectively.”

“We join in renewing the call for the activities of motorcyclists to be immediately reviewed before another David Sunday pays the ultimate price. We are also alarmed at the rising cause of insecurity and call for immediate action.”

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByAMBON

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike urges NBA to take action against attacks on judiciary

Wike urges NBA to take action against attacks on judiciary

2023: Matawalle urges APC members to close ranks

2023: Matawalle urges APC members to close ranks

It’s too late to tinker with 2023 elections timelines – INEC

It’s too late to tinker with 2023 elections timelines – INEC

Obi to PDP delegates: Vote for your children’s future, not money

Obi to PDP delegates: Vote for your children’s future, not money

2023: Gov. Mohammed urges Nigerians to vote credible leaders

2023: Gov. Mohammed urges Nigerians to vote credible leaders

APC debunks adjustment to its 2023 election timetable is fake

APC debunks adjustment to its 2023 election timetable is fake

Delta Govt approves grants for mission schools

Delta Govt approves grants for mission schools

2023: PDP presidential aspirant, Hayatu-Deen promises to priotise security, re-jig economy

2023: PDP presidential aspirant, Hayatu-Deen promises to priotise security, re-jig economy

EFCC arrests accountant-general for N80bn fraud

EFCC arrests accountant-general for N80bn fraud

Trending

Man who asked God to take his life can't believe he's recovering (video)

Fred

Couple sues son for not giving them grandchild after spending on his wedding

Couple sues son for not giving them grandchild

Lagos hotel gateman killed as armed robbers attacked lodgers

Lagos hotel gateman killed as armed robbers attacked lodgers

I can’t ignore big buttocks- Married man wonders "if someone cursed" him

Sad African man