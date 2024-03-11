ADVERTISEMENT
Ambode's chef lands in court, accused of stealing from former Lagos governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant carted away valuable items worth millions of naira from his employer's residence.

Former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode [African Examiner]

The Chief Magistrate, Peter Nwaka, ordered the remand of the defendant for 30 days in Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Nwaka, however, adjourned the case until April 8, for investigation and presentation of facts.

Abayomi whose house address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-court charge of conspiracy and theft.

Earlier, the legal officer, Joshua Babalola, in employment of the State Security Service (SSS), told the court that Abayomi and some others still at large committed the offences at the residence of the former governor.

Babalola alleged that the defendant carted away valuable items worth millions of naira from his employer's residence at Ikoyi.

He said the defendant absconded to Old Garage, Molorundo Local Government Area, Osun State, where he was arrested by Ambode's SSS on March 7.

The offences, Babalola said, contravened sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

