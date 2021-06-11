Amber Drinks Ltd celebrates its first anniversary with 2million Naira worth of prizes in game challenge

A year since the launch of Amber Energy Drink, the brand has become a major player in the energy drink market and has since turned out to be a household name in major parts of Nigeria. Amber Drinks Ltd. has consistently expanded its reach and availability across several states, thereby increasing its market share.

“We are excited to announce our 1 year anniversary and we are indeed grateful to our loyal customers who have made our first year memorable. At Amber Drinks Ltd, we embrace creative thinking and we always strive to break the norm to churn out innovative ideas. What better way to commemorate our first anniversary than to provide a platform to engage our customers through the Amber Rush Game” said Lola Adedeji, General Manager, Amber Drinks Ltd.

After the emergence of Amber Energy Drink in the market last year, the brand produced a mind-blowing initiative that improved visibility and got commuters talking about the energy drink for months. Amber devised a way to provide members of the public with free bus ride tickets at designated bus stations in Lagos. The commuters were required to buy a can of Amber energy drink at the bus terminals and get a free bus pass to their destination from 4 pm-6 pm every weekday. The initiative was an industry first, and it allowed consumers to enjoy the feeling of a smooth ride and a unique experience with the Amber Energy Drink.

Just recently, Amber announced the winners of the social media challenge “Energy In Your Hustle”, where contestants showcased their everyday hustle through creative pictorial and video concepts. The competition was created to provide participants with the opportunity to win the necessary resources to expand their businesses.