RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Alleged robber docked for slitting motorcycle rider's throat

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yezidu Abdullahi, 22, who allegedly slit the throat of a motorcyclist, causing his death, was on Friday docked at an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

court (TheNigerianInfo)
court (TheNigerianInfo)

The defendant who appeared on a two-count charge of murder and stealing, also robbed another of his motorcycle at knife point.

Recommended articles

On the charge of murder, his plea was not taken but, however, pleaded not guilty to the second charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Julius Babatope told the court that the accused had committed the offences on June 30, at Agbowa Area of the State, a Lagos suburb.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused had used his knife to slit the throat of one Hassan Sanni, now deceased after robbing him of his motorcycle which he later converted to his own before being caught.

“The defendant had posed as a passenger and had boarded the motorcycle of the deceased, on reaching a particular spot, he pulled out his knife and slit the throat of the rider and absconded with his motorcycle,’’ he said.

Abdullahi had also allegedly robbed Mr Adeyemi Femi with knife, of his Bajaj motorcycle valued at N365,000.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 223 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Section 223 prescribes death sentence for convicts while 297 stipulates three year jail term.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. Ajayi, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Ikoyi Correctional Facility, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Chief Magistrate Ajayi adjourned the case until Sept. 19 for advice.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It's time to quit, Sowore fires back at Atiku

It's time to quit, Sowore fires back at Atiku

APC not trying to exclude people in terms of religion - Vice Chairman

APC not trying to exclude people in terms of religion - Vice Chairman

Afenifere kicks against reintroduction of National Water Resources Bill

Afenifere kicks against reintroduction of National Water Resources Bill

Senate President congratulates APC National Chairman, Adamu at 76

Senate President congratulates APC National Chairman, Adamu at 76

Gunmen abduct 9 villagers in Niger

Gunmen abduct 9 villagers in Niger

Nigeria not a war zone, says Lai Mohammed

Nigeria not a war zone, says Lai Mohammed

Tinubu absent as Buhari meets with critical APC stakeholders

Tinubu absent as Buhari meets with critical APC stakeholders

Atiku says he rejected Tinubu as running mate in 2007 because of Muslim-Muslim ticket

Atiku says he rejected Tinubu as running mate in 2007 because of Muslim-Muslim ticket

Rivers: Amaechi, Cole will face trial – Wike

Rivers: Amaechi, Cole will face trial – Wike

Trending

Man hacks lover to death in Delta for breaking his iPhone screen

Man hacks lover to death in Delta for breaking his iPhone screen

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Woman buys lookalike sex doll to assist her meet husband’s high libido

Woman buys sex doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

Woman buys s*x doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

Woman buys sex doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido