Alleged robber docked for slitting motorcycle rider's throat

On the charge of murder, his plea was not taken but, however, pleaded not guilty to the second charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Julius Babatope told the court that the accused had committed the offences on June 30, at Agbowa Area of the State, a Lagos suburb.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused had used his knife to slit the throat of one Hassan Sanni, now deceased after robbing him of his motorcycle which he later converted to his own before being caught.

“The defendant had posed as a passenger and had boarded the motorcycle of the deceased, on reaching a particular spot, he pulled out his knife and slit the throat of the rider and absconded with his motorcycle,’’ he said.

Abdullahi had also allegedly robbed Mr Adeyemi Femi with knife, of his Bajaj motorcycle valued at N365,000.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 223 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Section 223 prescribes death sentence for convicts while 297 stipulates three year jail term.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. Ajayi, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Ikoyi Correctional Facility, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).