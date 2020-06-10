A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday discharged and acquitted a 15-year-old girl accused of murdering her father’s 51-year-old friend who allegedly tried to rape her.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chief Magistrate, Adebowale Ojo, struck out the murder charge filed by the police against the Senior Secondary School (SSS), three pupil.

This is in following the advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

At the resumption of proceedings, the Magistrate said the court had received the DPP’s report and that the report corroborated the facts of the matter as set out in the case file.

Ojo said that there were “insufficient facts to establish a prima facie case of murder against the suspect”.

He, therefore, discharged and acquitted the suspect.

Director at the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Dr Babajide Martins, expressed satisfaction with the verdict.

“The professionalism, diligence and timely advice of the DPP on the matter made it possible for the girl to be released, because no prima facie case was established against her.

“I appeal to anyone that has suffered any form of rights denial, abuse and violence to visit any of OPD office nearest to him or her for free legal service,” he said.

NAN reports that the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti, on March 24, charged the teenager to court alleging that she had stabbed the deceased, Mr Babatunde Ishola, to death.

The deceased was until his death a security staff with a school in Aboru community.

NAN also reports that the incident occurred on March 7, on Nwadolu Street, Aboru, Lagos.

The alleged offence contravened Section 225 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The plea of the teenager, who was represented pro bono by the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), was not taken.

An order was brought before the court to remand the defendant at the Lagos State Correctional Home for Girls, Idi Arabia, while the case was adjourned for legal advice from the OPD.

Speaking after the judgment, the teenager’s parents thanked the Lagos state government and OPD for coming to their rescue with free services.