ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Alleged $1.4 million internet fraud: Court revokes defendant’s bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Friday revoked bail granted a suspected internet fraudster, Kolawole Erinle.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

The court consequently remanded Erinle at the Kirikiri Maximum custodial facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Erinle is standing trial for $1.4 million fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ramon Oshodi revoked the defendant’s bail after listening to the submissions of prosecution and defence.

Oshodi said that he was surprised that the defendant was released from custody while his bail documentation was not approved by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo before she retired.

The judge said he was aware that Erinle had the right to personal liberty as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution, which he had been enjoying since the commencement of his trial before the court.

He said: “In fact, during proceedings before my noble lord, Taiwo, her lordship refused the request of Farounbi Esquire to give an undertaking for this defendant at the proceedings conducted on April 28, 2022.

“That was the last time my lord, Taiwo, presided over the matter.

“It is now the same undertaking, and Farounbi’s certificate that has now been transmitted before this court as bail documentation.

“I reiterate that those bail documentations were not agreed by my noble lord, Taiwo.

“I agree with the prosecution that there was no documentation before the court upon which the first defendant’s bail can stand, particularly because Farounbi Esquire has seized to appear in this proceedings.

“Consequently I agree with the prosecution that the first defendant’s bail be revoked, and accordingly, I revoke the bail granted to the first defendant.”

Earlier, defence counsel, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), urged the court to regularise the perfection of bail, and prayed for time to allow the defendant to bring a new surety.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Mr Temitope Banjo, had prayed the court to revoke bail of the defendant, arguing that the surety he presented did not have an approved land document.

“The document presented to EFCC for verification could not be verified, my lord. This leaves us with no surety.

“After he was arraigned and given bail at Justice Taiwo’s court, he was also re-arraigned and given bail by this noble court but the surety has never presented himself.

“It is my motion that the bail of the defendant, having no surety before this court, be revoked pending when he will be ready to provide a surety, because as it stands, we have been informed that Farounbi is under the weather,” Banjo said.

NAN reports that Erinle is standing trial alongside his firm, Rinde-Remdex Nig. Ltd. on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, and obtaining money under false pretences, to the tune of $1.4 million.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

NAN also reports that a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent , Mr Ayotunde Solademi, had on Feb. 7 testified against the defendant.

The case was adjourned until April 4 for continuation of trial.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BVAS: Yiaga Africa tasks INEC on observed lapses in mock accreditation

BVAS: Yiaga Africa tasks INEC on observed lapses in mock accreditation

Naira protest: Police arrest suspected Oyo hoodlums for allegedly stockpiling arms

Naira protest: Police arrest suspected Oyo hoodlums for allegedly stockpiling arms

Turkish Police arrest 37 social media users for posts about earthquake

Turkish Police arrest 37 social media users for posts about earthquake

Abia govt desperate to deliver democracy dividends – Ikpeazu

Abia govt desperate to deliver democracy dividends – Ikpeazu

New Naira: Council of State backs CBN on currency redesign

New Naira: Council of State backs CBN on currency redesign

Fuel: Enugu residents threaten to burn down filling stations over hoarding

Fuel: Enugu residents threaten to burn down filling stations over hoarding

10-year-old Turkish boy rescued after 100 hours under rubble

10-year-old Turkish boy rescued after 100 hours under rubble

Femi Adesina narrates how he manages N20,000 for one week

Femi Adesina narrates how he manages N20,000 for one week

BREAKING: Court sacks Mohammed Abacha as PDP Gov. candidate

BREAKING: Court sacks Mohammed Abacha as PDP Gov. candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Holy Bible

Church of England launches project to stop referring to God as ‘He’, ‘Him’ and ‘Our Father’

The suspect

Police arrest Ogun man who set wife on fire for not cooking his food

Fart

Farting is spiritual weapon against satan, cures stroke, rashes – Ghanaian herbalist (video)

court (WuzupNigeria)

Woman drags husband to court for alleged denial of ”conjugal right”