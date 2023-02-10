Alleged $1.4 million internet fraud: Court revokes defendant’s bail

Erinle is standing trial for $1.4 million fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ramon Oshodi revoked the defendant’s bail after listening to the submissions of prosecution and defence.

Oshodi said that he was surprised that the defendant was released from custody while his bail documentation was not approved by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo before she retired.

The judge said he was aware that Erinle had the right to personal liberty as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution, which he had been enjoying since the commencement of his trial before the court.

He said: “In fact, during proceedings before my noble lord, Taiwo, her lordship refused the request of Farounbi Esquire to give an undertaking for this defendant at the proceedings conducted on April 28, 2022.

“That was the last time my lord, Taiwo, presided over the matter.

“It is now the same undertaking, and Farounbi’s certificate that has now been transmitted before this court as bail documentation.

“I reiterate that those bail documentations were not agreed by my noble lord, Taiwo.

“I agree with the prosecution that there was no documentation before the court upon which the first defendant’s bail can stand, particularly because Farounbi Esquire has seized to appear in this proceedings.

“Consequently I agree with the prosecution that the first defendant’s bail be revoked, and accordingly, I revoke the bail granted to the first defendant.”

Earlier, defence counsel, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), urged the court to regularise the perfection of bail, and prayed for time to allow the defendant to bring a new surety.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Mr Temitope Banjo, had prayed the court to revoke bail of the defendant, arguing that the surety he presented did not have an approved land document.

“The document presented to EFCC for verification could not be verified, my lord. This leaves us with no surety.

“After he was arraigned and given bail at Justice Taiwo’s court, he was also re-arraigned and given bail by this noble court but the surety has never presented himself.

“It is my motion that the bail of the defendant, having no surety before this court, be revoked pending when he will be ready to provide a surety, because as it stands, we have been informed that Farounbi is under the weather,” Banjo said.

NAN reports that Erinle is standing trial alongside his firm, Rinde-Remdex Nig. Ltd. on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, and obtaining money under false pretences, to the tune of $1.4 million.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

NAN also reports that a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent , Mr Ayotunde Solademi, had on Feb. 7 testified against the defendant.