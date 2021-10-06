All you need to know on ACE Awards 2021

This Annual African Creative Exhibition and Awards (ACE Awards) aims to laud the creative works of Nigerians (Africans) and is certainly one of the strongest tools in awakening creative innovative and entrepreneurship drive in young people in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

The past two editions have garnered more than 6000 participants from different states in Nigeria and from other parts of Africa; Captains of Industry, Upwardly Mobile Youth, Marketers, Procurement Officers, Brand and Business Managers, Art Lovers, Investors, as well as policymakers meet at this one day event that is aimed at celebrating creativity and innovation.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s edition will is going to be a bit different; the event will be in 3 parts: The Exhibition, Creatives Connect and Awards Dinner.

The Creative Connect

This is an event created for creative entrepreneurs to meet, connect, bond and network amongst themselves. This event will be physically hosted, and will grant creative entrepreneurs access to a networking session with SME owners, creative entrepreneurs, Industry leaders and creatives from all walks of life discussing how they settled into work. Also, in the same vein of connecting, conversing and collaborating, we would be giving business support worth 100,000 Naira to 1 lucky creative entrepreneur.

- Attendance is FREE.

- Business owners will stand the chance to win up to $2,500 worth of business support.

Address: 72B, Surulere Way, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos Nigeria. Telephone: 08086363970/09093670222/08184457403 Email: info@bellafricana.com, partnership@blellafricana.com, growth@bellafricana.comWebsite: www.bellafricana.com

Exhibition

A one of a kind shopping experience where attendees get the opportunity to buy quality Nigerian creative products from 20 Exhibitors. In the same vein of connecting, conversing and collaborating.

- Attendees get up to 25% off discount to shop

- Attendees get shopping vouchers worth 100,000 Naira.

- Amazing gifts to be won by attendees.

Awards Dinner

Bellafricana is pleased to announce the 3rd edition of the ACE Awards with the theme "Creativity and Innovation in Nation Building” scheduled to hold on Friday, the 29th of October 2021. ACE Awards 2021 is aimed to laud the creative works of Nigerians (Africans) and to awaken a creative, innovative and entrepreneurship drive in young people in Nigeria and indeed Africa. 15 Creative entrepreneurs will be recognized for their outstanding works. The Event is proudly sponsored by Nigerian Export Promotion Council.

visit www.aceawardsafrica.com for more information on the upcoming ACE Awards.

