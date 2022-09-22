RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

'Alhamdulillah' - Wife excited over husband's decision to divorce her

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Area Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday dissolved an Islamic marriage between Waheed Hafiz and Adama Hafiz.

'Alhamdulillah' - Wife excited over husband's decision to divorce her.
'Alhamdulillah' - Wife excited over husband's decision to divorce her.

Recommended articles

The wife was happy to hear the husband’s decision, saying “Alhamdulillah”, thank God for his willingness to divorce her.

The court dissolved the marriage and made the woman have custody of their two children, while the man have the right to visit his children any day, but at reasonable time.

The wife pleaded with the court to help her collect her Laptop and the sum of money that she lend her husband, also to cater for the children’s education, healthcare and feeding.

The husband however said that he had sold the laptop for N20,000 and promised to refund the N30,000 he owed her.

The judge had earlier stopped the arguments between the two, on the amount owed and selling of the laptop, saying that the case before the court is only on divorce and not material things.

Ahmed also stopped the arguments on amount to be paid monthly for upkeep of the two kids, as the wife requested N20,000 for each, while the husband offered to be paying N2,000 each.

The court adjourned the case to Oct. 13, to enable the wife provide evidence and witnesses on the husband’s ability to pay N40,000 monthly for his children’s upkeep.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oil theft: 265 illegal refineries in SPDC corridor alone – Minister

Oil theft: 265 illegal refineries in SPDC corridor alone – Minister

Tambuwal becomes Governor's Forum chairman as Fayemi bows out

Tambuwal becomes Governor's Forum chairman as Fayemi bows out

Enugu police rescue 12 kidnap victims in 1 week

Enugu police rescue 12 kidnap victims in 1 week

6 dead as 40 passenger-boat capsizes in Benue

6 dead as 40 passenger-boat capsizes in Benue

ASUU strike: Student asks court to suspend Buhari's salary, FAAC operations

ASUU strike: Student asks court to suspend Buhari's salary, FAAC operations

Delta Govt laments as framer loses over N70m rice farm to flood

Delta Govt laments as framer loses over N70m rice farm to flood

Osinbajo seeks balanced female participation in politics, govt

Osinbajo seeks balanced female participation in politics, govt

Please, don't ban ponmo - Stakeholders appeal to FG

Please, don't ban ponmo - Stakeholders appeal to FG

FG lists activities to celebrate Nigeria's 62nd Independence anniversary

FG lists activities to celebrate Nigeria's 62nd Independence anniversary

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Chinese man

Chinese man hacks Kano lady to death for refusing to date him

Dr. Charles Mensah Cofie

S*x with intense orgasm can affect your eye - Ophthalmologist cautions

Thomas Ngcobo

Suspect on wanted list arrested after he walked into police station to look for job

mariage

I married 53 women in 43 years - 65-year-old man (video)