'Alhamdulillah' - Wife excited over husband's decision to divorce her.

The wife was happy to hear the husband’s decision, saying “Alhamdulillah”, thank God for his willingness to divorce her.

The court dissolved the marriage and made the woman have custody of their two children, while the man have the right to visit his children any day, but at reasonable time.

The wife pleaded with the court to help her collect her Laptop and the sum of money that she lend her husband, also to cater for the children’s education, healthcare and feeding.

The husband however said that he had sold the laptop for N20,000 and promised to refund the N30,000 he owed her.

The judge had earlier stopped the arguments between the two, on the amount owed and selling of the laptop, saying that the case before the court is only on divorce and not material things.

Ahmed also stopped the arguments on amount to be paid monthly for upkeep of the two kids, as the wife requested N20,000 for each, while the husband offered to be paying N2,000 each.