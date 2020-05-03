To mark this feat, it will also be hosting an online party on its Instagram Live on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

ALAT has strategically positioned itself as a fast, reliable and convenient banking solution and will continue to align itself with evolving user habits and preferences, especially when users are quickly adjusting to a world where speed, efficiency and multiplicity will be the new normal.

Known for reinventing the narrative in the delivery of financial services and experiential banking in Africa, ALAT will continue to model the future of banking by empowering users with requisite financial information and capabilities to transact at the push of a button.

Commenting on the anniversary, Deputy Managing Director, Moruf Oseni, said, “Pioneering Africa’s first fully digital bank was a feat which remains fresh in our minds. We are very grateful to all our investors and partners for the critical role they played, their unflinching support, and unwavering trust in the brand. Three years on, we remain dedicated to optimizing users’ experiences, and delivering user-centred and personalized financial services; inspired by our core principles of innovation and resilience.”

ALAT celebrates 3rd anniversary, models the future of banking

With ALAT, banking has now become an enjoyable experience as you can make financial transactions from the comfort of your home or anywhere you are. You get to open an account without visiting a branch, adopt a savings culture with exciting automated savings options, pay for items online on any website, buy discounted movies and events tickets, special deals at select partners, and salary loans with friendly interest rates.

The future of banking is one where banks will no longer be a place to visit, but an experience to be had and enjoyed. With ALAT by Wema, the future is here.

