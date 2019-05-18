A student of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), Joy Nkanang has reportedly been suspended indefinitely by the university authorities for saying the Vice Chancellor of the institution as foolish.

Nkanang, a 200 level student of the Department of Performing Art was suspended on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

According to Premium Times, Nkanang on May 5, reacted to a robbery incident around the school community with a post on Facebook.

In her post, she complained about the increase in cult activities and insecurity around the university campus and called out Professor Eno J. Ibanga, the Vice Chancellor of the University.

She wrote: “AKSU what is happening? A dry cleaners shop was robbed last night along college road”

Her Facebook post attracted comments as a Facebook user commented calling for a protest against insecurity in the university.

Replying to this, the undergraduate commented saying “No…. we don’t want to spoil the schools image…. foolish vc.”

The university’s attention was drawn to the “foolish vc” comment and she was subsequently served a suspension letter at a meeting with the officials of the institution where she admitted that she called the vice chancellor foolish.

In the letter, the university authority described the comment as a “gross misconduct” and a “breach of matriculation oath”.

The suspension letter, signed by the school registrar, John Udo stated that Nkanang would remain suspended from studies and barred from entering the campus until the conclusion of investigation on her case, Premium Times reports.

However, a source who claimed to have witnessed the meeting told Premium Times that the student was not allowed to say anything when she appeared before the officials.

The source said, “They just asked her where she’s from in Akwa Ibom and who her father is.

“At the end of the meeting, they told her she is dismissed from school. She knelt down and begged, but nobody listened to her.”

Contrary to the source’s claim, the spokesperson of the Akwa Ibom State University, Akaninyene Ibanga said the student is yet to be invited to appear before a disciplinary committee of the school.