Akada Children's Book Festival Announces Special Guests For the 2021 Edition.

The free festival which will hold online this year has announced that there would be two international special guests for the 2021 edition; Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, and Baroness Lola Young.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York is a global humanitarian, businesswoman, best-selling children’s book author, speaker, producer, wellness advocate, and now novelist with her first novel to be published in August.

The Duchess has published over 70 books including two autobiographies and titles dealing with health, empowerment, history, art, as well as children’s stories. Alongside this, she has launched a new daily YouTube Storytime show ‘Fergie & Friends’, reading a series of different children’s books, sometimes with guests, to help keep children entertained during the lockdown. To date, there have been over 2 million views.

Baroness Lola Young is a professor of Cultural Studies, a writer, broadcaster, and cultural critic.

She has been an independent Crossbench member of the House of Lords since 2004, after serving as Head of Culture at the Greater London Authority for two years.

Since 2018, Lola has been Co-Chair of the Foundation for Future London. She was appointed Chancellor of the University of Nottingham, and a Non-Executive Director of Bloomsbury Publishing in 2020.

Other special guests for the festival include Gbemi Shasore, Executive Publisher of Quramo Publishers who will be speaking on “Insights into Being A Publisher”, Coco Anetor-Sokei on “The Dangers of Self Editing”, the award-winning author, Jude Idada on his book “Boom Boom” and a host of other speakers, authors, and guests.

The 2021 edition of Akada Children’s Book Festival scheduled to hold on Thursday, July 1st through to July 3rd, 2021 has an array of exciting, entertaining, and educative activities for authors, illustrators, publishers, parents, teachers, and children.

About Akada Children’s Book Festival

The Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) is a fun event that highlights children’s books written by African writers or books written by authors from around the world for a diverse audience of children. The festival is to encourage a perfect story time and bonding session between parents and children, as well as assist their cognitive development.

The Akada Children Book Festival is organised by Clever Clogs Books, a publishing house founded by Mrs Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi.