AK47 rifles recovered as police kill 2 bandits in Ogun forest

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command made this known on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

He said the incident happened at Bere forest in Onigaari area along Lagos-Ibadan Express way.

According to him, the police had embarked on combing operation in the forest following a tip off on activities of arm bearing bandits.

He said while combing the forest, the bandits on sighting the policemen opened fire on them, and engaged them in a gun battle.

He added that the operatives led by the DPO Owode Egba division, Olusola Oniyiku, killed one of the hoodlums during the gun battle and another corpse was recovered later.

“At the end of the encounter, one of the bandits was shot dead on the spot, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Searching the forest further, one of the bandits with bullets wound was arrested in the bush but gave up the ghost few minutes after.

“Two Ak 47 riffles with breech numbers 1983NF1040 and 1987–3-CA-1212 with five rounds of ammunition were recovered from them. The latest riffle recovery makes it four Ak 47 riffles recovered by the command within the period of two weeks. Also recovered from them are sachets of tramadol and assorted charms,” Oyeyemi said.