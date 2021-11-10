Airport worker arrested for harassing travellers for bribe

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said in a statement on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 the unnamed staff has been handed over to the relevant security agency for appropriate action.

Airport staff across Nigeria, especially Lagos and Abuja, have acquired a notorious reputation for pestering travellers with all sorts of bribe demands.

FAAN boss, Henrietta Yakubu, said on Tuesday that recent embarrassing online videos of passengers complaining about extortion pushed authorities to devise strategies to curb it.

"Any erring airport official caught soliciting for bribes at the nation's airports will be permanently denied access to working at the airports," she said.

To curb the menace, airport officials have been directed to always wear conspicuous name tags any time they are on duty.