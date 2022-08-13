Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry.

What happened:According to The Punch, the monarch, who has 12 wives and 60 children, stood for trial before Justice Edem Akpan, on four counts counts of conspiracy, directing unlawful trial by ordeal, stealing of the motorcycle and murder of the owner, one Udoma Udo Ubom.

Court's verdict: In a judgement delivered on Friday, August 12, 2022, Justice Akpan said the court found the accused guilty of murder of the deceased by using some chemical substance on him, causing his death on 26th April, 2017.

The judgement held that the late Ubom was accused of being a wizard by his brothers who reported him to the Village Head.

The Village Head then brought Ubom before the Council where an oath was administered on him to swear and prove his innocence.

The court held, “Having sensed the consequences of his criminal activity, the monarch escaped from the Village since 2017 and returned in 2019, when he was arrested by the Police.”

Justice Akpan stated, “The accused had voluntarily admitted that he sat at Efen Clan Council with five other village heads and members of the Clan Council to try the deceased on the allegation of witchcraft, and the law has relieved the prosecution of the burden to prove the offense of conspiracy.”

The court further held, “The admission of the process of trial and the decision of Efen Clan Council to administer oath on the deceased, has logically brought to the conclusion that a plastic bath on the head of the late Udoma Akpan Udo Ubom and injecting some chemical substance through a syringe into his buttocks by the village head, caused the death of the deceased.”