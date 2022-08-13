RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The 82-year-old monarch committed the offence back in 2017.

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry.
Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry.

What happened:According to The Punch, the monarch, who has 12 wives and 60 children, stood for trial before Justice Edem Akpan, on four counts counts of conspiracy, directing unlawful trial by ordeal, stealing of the motorcycle and murder of the owner, one Udoma Udo Ubom.

Court's verdict: In a judgement delivered on Friday, August 12, 2022, Justice Akpan said the court found the accused guilty of murder of the deceased by using some chemical substance on him, causing his death on 26th April, 2017.

The judgement held that the late Ubom was accused of being a wizard by his brothers who reported him to the Village Head.

The Village Head then brought Ubom before the Council where an oath was administered on him to swear and prove his innocence.

The court held, “Having sensed the consequences of his criminal activity, the monarch escaped from the Village since 2017 and returned in 2019, when he was arrested by the Police.”

Justice Akpan stated, “The accused had voluntarily admitted that he sat at Efen Clan Council with five other village heads and members of the Clan Council to try the deceased on the allegation of witchcraft, and the law has relieved the prosecution of the burden to prove the offense of conspiracy.”

The court further held, “The admission of the process of trial and the decision of Efen Clan Council to administer oath on the deceased, has logically brought to the conclusion that a plastic bath on the head of the late Udoma Akpan Udo Ubom and injecting some chemical substance through a syringe into his buttocks by the village head, caused the death of the deceased.”

The Justice sentenced the Village Head to death by hanging for murder, three years imprisonment for conspiracy with now at large and seven years imprisonment for directing unlawful trial by ordeal.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We didn't ask you to borrow money to pay us - ASUU replies FG

We didn't ask you to borrow money to pay us - ASUU replies FG

Police fire officer for searching commuter's phone in viral video

Police fire officer for searching commuter's phone in viral video

Train attack: How bandits deceived us after meeting their demands - Presidency

Train attack: How bandits deceived us after meeting their demands - Presidency

Transportation minister praises Buhari on infrastructural development

Transportation minister praises Buhari on infrastructural development

Obaseki's Deputy, Shaibu retires from professional football in style

Obaseki's Deputy, Shaibu retires from professional football in style

Fact-check: Is NPC recruiting for 2023 census?

Fact-check: Is NPC recruiting for 2023 census?

Economic Collapse: NLC criticises NGF’s recommendations to FG

Economic Collapse: NLC criticises NGF’s recommendations to FG

Why we're committed to worship of Osun goddess — Foreign devotees

Why we're committed to worship of Osun goddess — Foreign devotees

Experts give monkeypox virus variants new names -WHO

Experts give monkeypox virus variants new names -WHO

Trending

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

Policemen arrested

Policemen caught on camera searching people’s phones arrested

File photo: Pregnant woman

Man beats pregnant wife to death for not cooking dinner before going to church

Hilda Asumani Embro

Ghanaian woman jailed 10 years for killing lover over grasscutter soup