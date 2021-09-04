A’Ibom CP orders arrest of ASP after prospective corps member died in custody

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

The CP has also ordered an autopsy to be conducted in order to determine what killed the suspect.

Kubiat Isaac (The Cable)
Kubiat Isaac (The Cable)

The Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police (CP), Amiengheme Andrew, has ordered the arrest of ASP Joweigha Michael for alleged involvement in the death in custody of a suspect, Kubiat Isaac.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom, SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday.

“To actualise this, the CP ordered for the immediate arrest and detention for questioning of ASP Joweigha Michael who preliminary investigation revealed was the officer who effected the arrest of the late Isaac,” Macdon said in the statement.

He said that the attention of the police command had been drawn to stories making the rounds on social media that Isaac, who was arrested at Eni Stores, was beaten to death by a police personnel.

“It is expedient to state that the said late Kubiat Isaac was being investigated for the offence of suspected armed robbery and cultism and had been evading arrest for some time.

“He was traced to and arrested at Eni Stores in Uyo on Aug. 29 and taken in for questioning.

“On arrival at the Division Police Station, the DPO ordered that he be transferred to the State CID where the case was pending for discreet investigation.

“Unfortunately, the suspect said he was sick. He was taken to the police clinic for treatment but gave up the ghost in the process,” Macdon said in the statement.

He said that the CP has ordered for an autopsy to be conducted in order to determine what killed the suspect.

“The CP, who has great respect for fundamental rights, notes that contemporary policing isn’t about torture and should not be tolerated,” the police spokesman said.

Macdon said that the CP vowed that a diligent and transparent investigation would be conducted.

While condoling the family of the deceased, the CP assured the members that the officer, if found culpable, would face the full weight of the law.

