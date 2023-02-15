ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Aggrieved Nigerians vandalise banks amid cash crunch

Damilare Famuyiwa

The banks were vandalised during protests in Delta State.

Aggrieved Nigerians vandalise banks amid cash crunch
Aggrieved Nigerians vandalise banks amid cash crunch

As the ongoing cash crunch in the country continues to bite harder, many Nigerians have taken to the streets in protest against hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the protests snowballed into violence, as the agitators set ablaze at Union Bank, Access Bank, and First Bank branches in Udu area of Warri, Delta State.

It was gathered that the protests began on Udu streets, a development that resulted in the burning of buildings, and vandalism of banks in the area.

This writer understands that the incidents in Delta aren't the first of it’s kind since Nigerians started to experience the cash crunch.

Just barely a week ago, financial institutions in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, refused to open for business, after protesters vandalised their properties.

Recall that some angry residents took to the streets to protest the shortage of naira banknotes and a hike in the pump price of petrol.

The protests, which started peacefully, quickly escalated, such that shootings and vandalisation of public and private properties soon began.

During the violence, banks became the easy target of attacks across the Ogun state capital as protesters destroyed automated teller machines (ATMs) at different points.

One person was, however, shot during an attempt by some hoodlums to rob a branch of First Bank in Sapon, even as protesters engaged the police in a showdown in the area.

Meanwhile, Bismarck Rewane, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Financial Derivatives Company, has predicted that Nigeria will suffer a total gross domestic product (GDP) loss of $18 million per month due to the cash crunch in the country.

The renowned economist, who stated that the cash crunch was a result of the negative effect of the naira redesign policy, attributed the decline in GDP growth to the reduction in velocity of money circulation and total man-hours loss in the economy.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alleged redesigned Naira spraying: Court admits Nollywood actress to N5m bail

Alleged redesigned Naira spraying: Court admits Nollywood actress to N5m bail

How Wike chased Peter Obi away – PDP

How Wike chased Peter Obi away – PDP

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

How cancelled results affect elections

How cancelled results affect elections

BREAKING: Nigeria’s inflation hits 21.82% as cash crisis persists

BREAKING: Nigeria’s inflation hits 21.82% as cash crisis persists

Why Emefiele is unsuitable to lead CBN – Akeredolu

Why Emefiele is unsuitable to lead CBN – Akeredolu

BREAKING: Supreme Court presses pause on CBN's Naira swap case until Feb 22!

BREAKING: Supreme Court presses pause on CBN's Naira swap case until Feb 22!

UNICAL suspends 4 medical staff over 'lack of empathy' in student's death

UNICAL suspends 4 medical staff over 'lack of empathy' in student's death

CBN's Naira redesign a weapon against Tinubu's presidential ambition – Garba

CBN's Naira redesign a weapon against Tinubu's presidential ambition – Garba

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

Inset: Frederick Olorunfemi (The deceased).

Father dies in scuffle with school bus driver who defiled his daughter

Holy Bible

Church of England launches project to stop referring to God as ‘He’, ‘Him’ and ‘Our Father’

court (WuzupNigeria)

Woman drags husband to court for alleged denial of ”conjugal right”