The inferno reportedly started in the early hours of Saturday, November 7, 2020, around 1 am, with no fire fighters in sight.

By 4 am, motorists travelling out of Lagos were held in traffic as some vehicles were reportedly trapped in the fire.

The incident occurred barely five months after an articulated truck exploded on the same bridge killing four.

The explosion occurred at 12:30 am following collision of two tankers laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Gas on the outward Lagos lane.

Meanwhile, the fire outbreak at a tank farm in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos State on Thursday, November 5, 2020, has finally been put out.

Fire outbreak at Oando Tank Farm at Gaskiya Road, Ijora Badia, Lagos [LASEMA]

The fire which burnt for over 24 hours was said to have blazed in a controlled manner as no casualty was recorded in the incident.