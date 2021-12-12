RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Again, gunmen kidnap 2 traditional rulers in Imo, set their palaces on fire

There have been series of attacks on traditional rulers in Imo state lately.

Gunmen kidnap 2 traditional rulers in Imo, set their palaces on fire (Vanguard)
Gunmen kidnap 2 traditional rulers in Imo, set their palaces on fire (Vanguard)

The attacks on traditional rulers continue in Imo state as gunmen again kidnapped two monarchs in the state and also set their palaces on fire.

The abducted traditional rulers were Eze Acho Ndukwe of Amagu Ihube and Eze Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube, both in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen also abducted the youth leader of Umulolo Okigwe whose name is yet to be ascertained.

The country home of a community leader in Umulolo-Okigwe, Fabian Nwosu was also invaded and vandalised.

According to reports, members of the community said the attack started from 12 midnight to 1am on Sunday.

One of the sources said, “It was something else in the early hours of Sunday. They came in Hilux vehicles and kidnapped the two monarchs and burnt their palaces and vehicles.

“They also kidnapped the youth leader of Umuololo- Okigwe. Eze Ndukwe is the chairman of Council of Traditional rulers in Okigwe LGA.

“He is also the chairman and CEO of Genesis Hotel, Okigwe. Nobody can comprehend this attack. The communities are bewildered, highly confused.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Micheal Abattam said investigation has commenced into the incident.

Lately, there have been series of attacks on traditional rulers in Imo state.

It would be recalled that the traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba LGA, Eze Edwin Azike, was kidnapped on Thursday and killed on Friday.

The corpse of the monarch was dumped at the market square.

It would also be recalled that the traditional ruler of Achi Mbieri, Eze Henry Madumere, was kidnapped on November while on his way to public function at Iho in the Ikeduru LGA.

In October, gunmen invaded Nnenasa and shot at traditional rulers who were having a stakeholders meeting.

Two traditional rulers sustained gunshot injuries in the attack, while two others were killed.

