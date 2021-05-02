RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Again, gunmen attack Abaomege Police Division in Ebonyi

Ebonyi Commissioner for Internal Security describes the attack as worrisome.

Some suspected armed hoodlums on Saturday attacked Abaomege Police Division in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi and carted away valuables and destroyed property.

The Ebonyi Commissioner for Internal Security, Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, however confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Sunday.

Okoro-Emegha described the attack as ‘worrisome’.

“The police division was attacked yesterday, Saturday; it is very unfortunate and worrisome. I urge the police to step up strategy to deal with the hoodlums,” he said.

Sunday Okafor, an eyewitness and resident in the area, who spoke with NAN, said the incident occurred on Saturday night.

Yes, it happened on Saturday night; the gunmen came and started shooting sporadically; one police officer was shot but we do not know if he is dead.

“The gunmen also destroyed police vehicles and a motorcycle at the division and stole some property,” Okafor alleged.

Efforts by our correspondent to get the police reaction were abortive, as the Ebonyi Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odeh could not immediately answer her calls or respond to text messages.

