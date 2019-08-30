Barely a week after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested some suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Owerri, the agency has again arrested 20 cyber crime suspects in the state.

The EFCC operatives reportedly stormed the Aladinma extension area of Owerri on Friday, August 30, 2019, and arrested the suspects.

A source who spoke to Punch and did not want his name mentioned said men of the anti-graft agency struck while their targets were still asleep.

The source said that apart from arresting the suspects, cars, expensive mobile phones and laptops were recovered were recovered from them, adding that the Aladinma extension was well known as an area, where cybercrime suspects lived.

Punch reported that no fewer than 20 suspects were arrested by the EFCC operatives while others jumped out of the windows of their rooms.

The source said, “EFCC operatives on Friday morning stormed Aladinma extension area of Owerri and arrested Yahoo Yahoo boys. They were more than 20 they picked up. They also recovered cars, phones, and laptops from their targets. ”

“Others who were smart jumped out of the windows and fled. It was a funny scenario this morning. This is the second time these people are storming Owerri in less than one week to arrest Yahoo boys.”

Police sources, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects said the EFCC operatives arrived in the state on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

The Police said the EFCC officials reported their arrival in Owerri before proceeding to arrest the cyber crime suspects.

Recall that in May, EFCC operatives arrested 37 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in the state and recovered 25 cars from them.

EFCC zonal head in South-east, Usman Imam, said the arrest followed a raid on some targeted residences in Okwu Urata, Aladinma and Egbu areas.